Saturday bus service returning

The Allen County Regional Transit Authority is ready to start up Saturday services again.
Saturday routes were cut last year as funds were short before the November tax levy that voters passed. So starting Saturday, January 11, 2020, the first bus heads out at 7:50 a.m. with runs until 3:50 p.m. The north and south Main Street route will run until 4:50 pm. Prior to the cuts, it’s estimated more than 300 people used the Saturday Services.
ACRTA Superintendent Brian Wildermuth says. “When we did our surveys last year that (Saturday services) was the main thing people felt they needed back. Just letting them know it’s back. We’ll be starting bright and early tomorrow (Saturday, January 11) morning and look forward to seeing you then.”
Their fixed routes are a flag stop system, meaning you just need to flag down the bus. To use the lift service you must place a call the day before to get a scheduled pick up.