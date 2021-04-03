A house is now a total loss after a fire occurred early Saturday afternoon.
Bath Township Fire received a call at 12:33 P.M of a report of a house fire at 4890 Stewart Road in Bath Township.
Heavy smoke and flames was observed coming from the front of the home as firefighters arrived on scene.
The house is a mobile home. The owner as well as their son and dog were able to escape the blaze as it started. The homeowner was treated on scene with minor injuries.
The house suffered significant damage, with flames spreading to four vehicles and a motorcycle. Bath Township Joseph Kitchen stated in a press release that winds at the time were approximately 20 miles per hour and hindered extinguishment efforts.
Contents that were damaged in the house are estimated to be at $10,000. $25,000 worth of damage was sustained by the structure.
Bath Township Fire states that the homeowner does not have insurance.
A cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.
No occupants or fire department personnel were injured during the fire. Lima, American Township, Beaverdam-Richland, and Cairo-Monroe Township fire departments assisted on scene.
The Allen County Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.