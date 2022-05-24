Scholarships awarded to Lima Senior class during honors convocation

The Lima Senior class of 2022 was recognized for their achievements during Tuesday's honors convocation.
Both academic and athletic scholarships were handed out as a complete surprise to many of the students receiving them. Without this money, many of the students would be unable to further their dreams of higher education. The scholarship funding comes from various local organizations, alumni foundations, businesses and other entities. Their high school career shaped up very differently than they could have imagined due to the pandemic.
"It's been very difficult for these students, although once they got back to school everything started to get back to normal," says Lima Senior Principal Fran Mort. "This is an exciting day for us today giving out 2.5 million in scholarships to our students both academic and athletic so we're very proud of them," adds Mort.
Graduation ceremony will be held at 11:30 am Saturday in Spartan Stadium. Congratulations to all the graduates!
