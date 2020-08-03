School supplies donated to Lima City Schools by Dana Inc. and UAW Local 1765

Every month, the United Auto Workers, Local 1765 community service committee chooses a new non-profit project to help the area. This month, the union, along with Dana Incorporated, have decided to support local students for the upcoming school year.
Over 250 backpacks and 500 dollars in school supplies were fundraised in the third “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The donations will be given to Lima City Schools to hand out at their annual school supplies giveaway.
Members of both Dana and the union even went above and beyond to gift materials out of their own pockets, because it was crucial to get kids essentials for education this year.
Drea Smith, Chairperson of the UAW Local 1765 Community Service Committee says, "This was a really important year for us, with the pandemic going on. A lot of people aren't sure if their children are being home-schooled or if they’re going to send them to school. So, we wanted to make sure we did a lot of fundraisers to donate the type of money that provided everybody, especially with so many people laid off and unsure of the school year system that was going on.”
The school supplies giveaway will be at Freedom Elementary this Thursday from 4 to 5 in the afternoon.