Schools adapting to students learning from home

The doors of schools around the state of Ohio may be closed, but students still have to get their education. For many, that means hopping online and taking classes that way. But what happens if your home doesn't have the internet?
Lima City Schools planned for that and had teachers put together homework packets for those students that cannot access the internet regularly.
"They’re able to come in and pick up books textbooks, hardcopies of work the other kids would be getting online, and so they’re going to have the ability to work from home, that way everybody has an educational opportunity," said Jill Ackerman, superintendent of Lima City Schools.
As for those who do have the internet and are struggling to help students with certain topics, there's a way that teachers can help remotely: "We really need to call on our parents at this time to step up and help your kids the best that you can," Ackerman said. "Sometimes we struggle with the math and things like that, but there are tons of resources - all of our teachers, if you have the ability to be online, you’re able to ask questions to teachers through our Dojo and Remind platforms, and they've responded really quickly to things."
Of course, this is a stressful time for everybody - parents, teachers, and students alike - but the kindergarten teachers at Elida Elementary decided to do something fun amid all of this, and recorded a message for their students who are staying at home.