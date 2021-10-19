Schools continuing to see school lunch item shortages amid pandemic

Lima City School cafeterias are finding ways to be creative as a variety of foods just aren’t available right now.
It’s part of the supply shortage that several industries across the country are having to deal with thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The shortages are limiting what kinds of food that schools are able to receive and serve up for lunch.
"Right now, we'll order 40 pieces of of supplies to come in - hamburgers, hotdogs, pizza - and we'll have to go back and change 12 to 20 of those 40 items," said Carrie Woodruff, food service director for Lima City Schools.
And it’s not just the food that is seeing a shortage; things like lunch trays had to be bought from a local provider when they were unavailable from the usual vendor. Things aren’t looking very positive at the moment, with some food items not expected to be back in regular circulation until next year.
But one of the biggest concerns is that lunchrooms aren’t able to meet the nutritional guidelines that have been set for them, though there has been some leeway from the Ohio Department of Education in giving cafeterias the go-ahead, even if they weren’t able to get a certain item for that week.
"We have to have vegetables, certain sub-groups, and so many things like whole grains, but they [the Ohio Department of Education] are understanding, and as long as we have a waiver and put on there that we couldn’t get the supplies, we can go ahead and still feed the children," said Woodruff. "That’s the most important thing, that the children are getting a balanced meal. It may not be specifically what the USDA is requiring, but we are making it work."
Lima City Schools are also looking for cafeteria workers and monitors across the board. For more information, you can visit the Lima City Schools website.