Schools preparing students for next year

It's definitely been a big adjustment for students and teachers alike, continuing the school year not in the classroom, but online.
As April comes to a close and the end of the school year looms, will students, of all ages, be prepared for whatever their next step will be?
Jill Ackerman, superintendent of Lima City Schools, says her faculty have been doing a great job communicating with students and making sure that work is being done. She added one major thing that may be able to help students learn a bit more this year is the absence of state-mandated testing.
"We’ve been able to push out more content for kids and give kids an opportunity to kind of relax and learn some new things that maybe we wouldn’t be doing because we would be the testing environment right now," Ackerman said. "We tracked out the percentage of kids that have been working online, and that number has been surprisingly high - everybody’s putting forth a great effort, and I feel really good about going into the fall."
And what about career centers, where students have more hands-on learning while in class?
Apollo Career Center superintendent Keith Horner says that they are working on what they will be able to do to make sure that students, especially their seniors, who were seeking certification and credentials will be able to earn those as soon as they can.
"Obviously when we’re permitted to start having people back in the building we’re looking at doing that because essentially these kids will be adults," Horner said. "Our adult education will be able to start up May 11 so we’re expecting, with social distancing in place, to be able to do some of those things starting May 11. Some of these kids are earning an STNA and are needed in the workforce, and this is holding them up a little bit."
Horner says that the school is still ironing out the details of what exactly that plan of bringing students back will look like.