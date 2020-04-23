Schoonover Lake renovations expected to complete in Summer 2020

Although the project has been delayed, Schoonover Lake renovations continue to be made.
The project was scheduled to be finished last November but the weak soil base has made it harder for crews to wrap up. They have completed the North Island Armed Forces Memorial. The dam reconstruction is 75% done. The old dam was eroding on the Ottawa River side and had to be moved more inland. The project looks to be completed in the summer with addition of an American with Disabilities Act-compliant fishing pier, bicycle pump track, and renovated walking and biking trail along the lake.
“It took a little longer then they planned last year, so we are continuing on this year;” says Kirk Niemeyer, Lima City Engineer. “We expect it to be done in November. We should be able to wrap up construction up if the weather is favorable, hopefully by June. It’s got a history, and we wanted to create recreation for Lima and we wanted to preserve that and make it even better.”
The $2 million project was instructed to be done by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.