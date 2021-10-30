Science provides kids fun during Boo Bash at the University of Findlay

An event showcases to students the wonders of science.
The "Boo Bash" that was held at the University of Findlay, was designed to show kids the magic of science before they go trick or treating in the city.
Activities included making your own slime, pumpkin explosions, and more. Organizers for the event hope that kids get an inspiration to pursue science after interacting with the variety of activities.
The event was organized by the University's American Chemical Society Students.
"Anytime I can interest a kid in science, I'm all for it, and I think that with Halloween it's a fun one because you can make things smoke, make things burn, make slime," Said Dana Emmert, STEM Education, and Outreach Coordinator at the University of Findlay. "All kinds of fun stuff you can do with Halloween with children so that is really my goal is just to get kids interested and have some fun while we are at it."