Scott Steffes, facing 62 charges, waives his right to a speedy trial

A man charged with more than 60 counts of alleged sexual crimes will have to wait until next year for his trial.
Scott Steffes has decided to waive his right to a speedy trial to allow his attorney more time to prepare for his case. Steffes is facing 62 charges including unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery. His partner, Jeremy Kindle, faces 65 similar charges. Kindle also signed a time waiver at the beginning of the month.
As reported back in 2018, Kindle and Steffes were adoptive and foster parents in the community. Steffes's new trial date is January 19, 2021.