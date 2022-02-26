Scrabble fundraiser brings together fun and word building for literacy in Lima region

The Lima Literacy Council brought teams together for their annual Scrabble Tournament. The tiles were flying, as around a dozen teams were trying to rack up the highest score by finding all the words they could with the letters they had. This is the 16th year for the Scrabble fundraiser and organizers are glad to see the people come back year after year to have some fun word-building for literacy. The Lima Literacy Council is not only trying to raise some money to help adults read better but also raise awareness to what they call the missed epidemic in our area.
“1 in 6 adults in our community read at a 3rd-grade level or below,” says Ken Blanchard of the Lima Literacy Council. “They are always the last to be hired and the first to be fired. They are the most in need of health care because of low literacy. The biggest issue that we come across is the idea of generational literacy. If you have a home where reading is not important, there aren’t any books, bibles, newspapers, magazines in the house. Almost invariably we see the children follow that same path and if we don’t catch them by 3rd grade, they become our next generation of students as adults.”
Along with the scrabble fundraiser, the Lima Literacy Council also has a Purse Lottery to raise money to help area adults improve reading, number, and computer skills.
