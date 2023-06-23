SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Engineer is announcing that Ft. Amanda Road between SR 501 and Wonderlick Road will be closed on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seal work. The work is weather permitting. Emergency vehicles will have access during this closure.
About the Allen County Engineer's Office
The Allen County Engineer's Office is responsible for the maintenance of Allen County's local highway system, which includes 352 miles of county roads and 550 miles of township roads. Also maintained are 378 bridges and over 1,400 culverts of various sizes. The 12 townships and the county engineer cooperate in a working relationship that is unique in northwest Ohio. Roadside mowing, snow plowing, drainage improvements and road maintenance work is shared by the townships and the county engineer to give the residents of Allen County the best use of their tax money.