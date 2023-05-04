Press Release from Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic is pleased to announce the hiring of Sean Powell as the next head basketball coach for the Thunderbirds. Sean follows in the footsteps of legendary coaches; Hall of Fame coach Bob Seggerson (Division 3 State Champions 2010) and two-time State Championship Coach Frank Kill (2014 & 2016), who stepped down last month after 20 years with the school. LCC has a tremendous basketball history dating back some 70 plus years and coach Sean Powell recognizes this.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to be a part of Lima Central Catholic Basketball and the unbelievable tradition created by all the former players and coaches.” -Sean Powell.
“LCC is excited to bring Sean into the T-Bird family. His passion, determination, experience, and leadership will carry our strong basketball tradition boldly into the future, said Mike Rumschlag.”
Sean’s passion for working with young men and growing his players on and off the court are a bedrock of his core values. Sean’s leadership and team culture have led him to the highest levels of competition in the state of Ohio.
“I’ve always admired and respected LCC from afar and now by the grace of God, I am blessed to help impact the lives of our young men,” says Coach Powell.
“Sean brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. In addition to his impressive coaching credentials, he also offers a fresh perspective to our school community” said Principal/CEO Stephanie Williams.
Lima Central Catholic will hold a press conference at 3pm Friday afternoon at the school to introduce the next head basketball coach ---Mr. Sean Powell.