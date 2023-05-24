Search for remaining escaped inmate continues Wednesday evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One inmate has been captured, but the search for the other continues into Wednesday.
News came this Wednesday morning that a vehicle believed to have been stolen by escaped inmates James Lee and Bradley Gillespie was involved in a police chase by Henderson, Kentucky police.
The chase ended in a crash, and a foot chase followed. Lee was taken into custody by Henderson Police, but Gillespie was able to elude officers and is still on the loose. The search for him continues in Henderson, with multiple agencies setting up a perimeter around where the car crashed.
“We did utilize different resources such as a K9, a drone, and our boat team to assist in the search," said Lt. Stuart O'Nan of the Henderson Police Department in an interview with WEHT-TV. "They have been searching all morning in area of the river, north and southbound. We had a perimeter set up really quick. At this time we still do not have an idea of where Bradley Gillespie is.”
Lee has been serving a prison sentence for burglary and safe cracking in Allen County back in 2021. Gillespie has been in prison since 2016 after being convicted of murder in Paulding County.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia spoke with Your Hometown Station Wednesday morning with updates on the investigation.
"It's a very huge concern when you have such a violent offender out on the loose," said Treglia. "They have a perimeter set up on Gillespie who was also with him at the time and fled the scene. They have a pretty tight perimeter they advised me, and they will be contacting me or the hub when they have him in custody."
As of Wednesday evening, the search for Gillespie continues in both Kentucky and Ohio. He is described as a 50-year-old male with blue eyes, bald, and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone who spots the escaped inmate is asked not to approach, and instead call 911.
Allen Oakwood Correctional Institute warden Angela Stuff said the inmates were last known to be at the prison, seen on surveillance video, Monday morning around 8:41 a.m. They were confirmed to be missing Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. with a major search for the men underway at that point.
Law enforcement officials say these men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information on the suspects or see anything suspicious, contact your local law enforcement.
To see the full press release, click on the the PDF below: