Search underway for missing child in Kenton

A major search is underway around the riverfront in downtown Kenton for a missing child with autism.
The child whose name is Quentin is also non-verbal and deaf. He went missing just before one o'clock Thursday afternoon, officials on the scene say he likes to play hide and seek and has been known to hide in cars. They're asking people to check their properties for the child and let authorities know if he turns up. Those who may want to help in the search, can go to the command post at Save A Lot (307 E Decatur St, Kenton, OH 43326) to offer their help.
We have a crew on the scene and will continue to follow the search.