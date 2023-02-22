2/22/23 11:17 AM Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 2/21/2023 at approximately 1310 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the SPCA of Hancock County executed a search warrant at 614 Putnam St., Findlay, Ohio.
The search of the residence yielded approx. 2.5 kilograms of marijuana, 34 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 226 grams of hashish wax, 461 THC vape pens and cartridges, 59 packages of THC edibles and $1667.00 in cash. Also collected were numerous items of paraphernalia and items indicative of drug trafficking.
As a result of the search the following person was arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:
Brittany M. Hill (age 35)
614 Putnam St.
Findlay, Ohio
Charges: Possession of Marijuana, Possession Psilocybin, Possession of THC wax– all 3rd degree felonies.
Brittany was also cited for some animal violations by the SPCA of Hancock Co.
Additional drug related charges are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.
Status: Under Investigation