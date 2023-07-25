Search warrant leads to the arrest of a Mendon man

July 25, 2023 Press Release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey: CELINA, OH- Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced this afternoon (7/25/23) the arrest of Craig Junod (69) of Mendon, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth degree felony. Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, acting on information they had as part of an unrelated and on-going investigation, applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence at 7749 Denny Rd, Mendon, in Union Township.
During the execution of this search warrant, numerous items pertaining to the on-going investigation as well as suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. The scene was then held and an additional search warrant was then applied for and obtained, specific to continuing the search of the residence for additional suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Several items were collected at the scene and taken as evidence. Preliminary tests were completed and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamines. Junod was taken into custody at the residence without incident and was transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked in with no bond.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman reviewed and granted the search warrants. The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any additional charges.