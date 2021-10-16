Season opener concert for the Lima Symphony Orchestra

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is back on the stage for their opening night of their season.
The Veterans Memorial Civic Center was buzzing with excitement to hear the LSO perform live for the first time in nearly two years. The program, “Circumstance and Fate” featured two piano soloists, who played on a double piano.
The concert also featured the classic Fifth Symphony from Beethoven, among other compositions. Andrew Crust conducted his first live show in front of an audience as the Music Director, and it’s a moment he’s been looking forward to.
Crust says, “It’s just not the same. When you have someone after the concert come up to you and say that ‘you’ve touched my life in some way, my life is better for what I have heard.’ That’s really what this is all about, and every concert there’s somebody who’s been profoundly touched by the music and those are the people that we’re trying to speak to.”
Lima Symphony Orchestra’s next performance will be on November 6th with “From Mexico to Madrid.”