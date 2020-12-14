Our work-week is getting off to a quiet start with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. These clouds will break-up a bit later today, allowing for peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will hold in the lower to middle 30s much of the day. With the wind, it will "feel" like the lower 20s much of the time. The winter wardrobe will be a must!
A Canadian high pressure system will push into the area tonight, bringing temperatures down to near 20°. Isolated upper 10s will be a good bet.
After skies clear tonight, we quickly cloud-up again tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to crack the freezing mark. The good news is that winds will be very light.
We continue to advertise snow showers for Wednesday as a developing storm throws light moisture our way. This could arrive fast enough to cause slick spots for Wednesday morning's commute, and may continue to cause slick spots Wednesday night. Light snow amounts of around 1" are possible, based on the current data. The highest chance will be southeast, with the lowest chance northwest.
While a minor deal locally, this will be a major snowstorm for the mid-Atlantic. Totals of 1 to 2 FEET are likely to fall for some areas from Wednesday into Thursday.
The extended forecast shows a gradual warming trend toward the weekend and early next week. A weak front will provide a rain/snow mix potential on Saturday.