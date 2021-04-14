Very seasonable weather is shaping up for our Wednesday. Temperatures will warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky.
A cooler air mass settles in tonight, dropping temperatures into the middle to upper 30s for Thursday morning. A light breeze and scattered clouds should keep frost chances minimal.
Thursday is a rather chilly day, as temperatures will struggle to reach 50°. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and a brief shower or two will be possible. Breezy winds from the northwest will further add to the chill in the air.
EXTENDED: Highs for most of the 7-day will stay in the 50s, with the exception of 60s on Monday. Friday should bring a bit more sunshine, then more clouds than sun for the weekend. A disturbance may spark isolated showers Saturday and Sunday, but much of the weekend appears dry. More sunshine is possible by Monday, before a cold front brings a light rain chance on Tuesday. Highs most of next week are looking to remain in the 50s as well, and we will be watching those overnight lows as they could approach freezing mid-week.