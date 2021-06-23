Seat belt enforcement period currently taking place in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are teaming up for a seat belt enforcement period.

Seat belt enforcement period currently taking place in Putnam County

The enforcement period will last throughout the Putnam County Fair in order to promote how much of a difference a seat belt can make during an accident. 

Seat belt enforcement period currently taking place in Putnam County

Deputies and troopers will be located across Putnam County in order to carry out the enforcement.

"Seat belts work, they definitely work, and we just want everybody to wear their seatbelts," explained Brad Nelson, Putnam County Sheriff's Office. "The goal of this, hopefully, I personally hope that we don't have to write a bunch of seat belt tickets because that would mean people are wearing their seat belts, so you know, we just want everyone to wear them."

The seat belt enforcement period is scheduled to end on June 25th. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.