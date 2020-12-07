Second COVID-19 pop-up testing site held in Allen County

With a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Allen County, local health care providers asked Allen County Public Health to put together a pop-up testing site on Monday.
The National Guard assisted with the site at the UNOH Event Center, where samples were collected by nasal swabs. Those with Allen County Public Health say that the turnout of people coming in and taking advantage of the free testing had been fairly steady throughout the five hours that they were set up.
Having this site available goes along with the state's stance that getting tested helps slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"Having the testing site and knowing if you’ve tested positive is a good way to identify the spread that we have in our community, and try to cut off that transmission of the virus throughout the community," said Brandon Fischer, Allen County Public Health Emergency Planner. "If we find that you’ve tested positive, we can get you an isolation and get your close contacts identified so that we can limit the spread of the virus in the community and really bring us down to a point where the virus has a low rate of spread."
Those who did receive a test are likely to see their results within 48 to 72 hours, after the samples are shipped to a lab in North Carolina.
"If they test negative, the information will be available on the web portal through Mako Medical Labs; if they test positive, they will receive a phone call within 24 hours of the results coming back positive," Fischer said.
This is second pop-up testing site that has been held in Allen County since the start of the pandemic.