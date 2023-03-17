Second graders at Unity Elementary check out old technology that their parents may have used

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - For any kid today, it's hard to imagine what life was like before cell phones, computers, and life-like video games.

Unity Elementary in Lima is giving second graders a glimpse of the days before modern technology. A classroom was turned into a tech museum with items like typewriters, rotary phones, record players, and 8-track tapes. The teachers say it's amusing to watch the students react while the students had mixed reactions after getting a chance to experience the technology hands-on.

"You can work it on your own," said Davine Thompson, 2nd grader at Unity Elementary. "The other ones are technology, all you have to do is just hold it. These ones are more fun because you can move the handle and it mixes."

"I feel really bad that they had to use old stuff," commented Marquise Henline, 2nd grader at Unity Elementary.

"They'll go home and talk to their parents and it might have a good dinner conversation and the parents can explain how they used to use an 8-track tape for instance. That boggles most of the students' minds. It helps with the conversation at home, it helps students have conversation," stated Tricia Winkler, principal at Unity Elementary.

The students have been studying technology in class and the goal is showing how we got to where we are now.

