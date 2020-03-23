Second week of school closure begins with student food pick up

Lima City Schools began their second phase today in the midst of the school closures.
The second week of food pick up began on Monday, a bit different than last week. Students picked up lunch and breakfast meals for the entire week today. It was done as a precaution and to limit contact, but students are still getting the right nutrition from their schools. The food services director says they are trying to serve 3,000 students. She says it couldn't be done without the food service volunteers, teachers and staff.
"It's just a huge undertaking, but with the administration and teachers and food service staff we're making it happen," said Carrie Woodruff, director of food services. "We are considered essential, so. I think that's important that people realize how much the foodservice and cafeterias do for our students. And we do believe we're essential and we're just very appreciative for everyone that is making this happen."
The schools will do this again next Monday, March 30. Then the district will assess how to move forward through the school closure.