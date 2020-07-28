Secretary of State Frank LaRose making sure Ohioans know what to expect in November

In what could be one of the most influential Presidential elections in the nation's history, state boards of elections are working to prepare for the turnout at the polls.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says it will business as usual with the November General Election. He says it’s important that Ohioans know they will the same choices to vote that they have had the past 2-decades. Precautions will be taken for in house voting such as social distancing, masks, and sanitizing often. The important thing is to vote.
Secretary LaRose explains the ways you can vote, “Ohioans will have 4-weeks of early voting just like always have that includes evening and weekend hours at the board of elections. They’re going to have 4 weeks to vote absentee if they want to vote from the comfort of home by mail. They can request their absentee ballot at voteohio.gov. We’re also going to send out absentee ballot requests to every registered voter in the state in just a few weeks.”
LaRose says they plan on opening all 4,000 polls in the state on November 3rd for in-person voting. The situation they may face is a lack of poll workers. With many of them being older, the pandemic may keep them home, and so the Secretary of State is calling on the state's younger generation to step up and fill some of the 35,000 poll worker positions needed on election day.
LaRose goes on to say, “We need both Republican and Democratic poll workers to sign up for the important call to duty. We’re asking particularly young Ohioans to consider doing this because the majority of our poll workers are people that are seniors and in many cases are concerned about the impact the virus could have on them. We need young Ohioans in particular to answer this call to duty.”
You must be 18 years of age to be a poll worker. You can find out more about becoming a poll worker at voteohio.gov or by calling your local board of elections.