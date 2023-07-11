Seffernick facing charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitat after Sunday standoff

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima man who was in a standoff with law enforcement for around 16 hours on Sunday gets arraigned on charges.
59-year-old Mark Seffernick is charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitat. If convicted and gets the maximum sentence for both, he could be facing around 18 years in prison. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
The incident started after midnight on Sunday morning when law enforcement was called to Seffernick's home on Albert Street, for reports of a man threatening another man with a gun. When they got there, he barricaded himself in his home. While locked inside, he fired three rounds out of his home. The Allen County SWAT Team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called in. He finally surrendered at four o'clock in the afternoon. Seffernick has a preliminary hearing set for next week on his case.