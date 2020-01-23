A semi truck and trailer knocked down three utility poles in the 20th Century Lanes parking lot Thursday morning. The truck was trying to turn around in the parking lot of 20th Century Lanes Bowling Alley when the electrical wires connected to the pole snagged the top of the trailer. It caused two poles to fall and one was left leaning over.
The Emergency Management Agency, American Electric Power, and the Lima’s Utilities Department were called to the scene for fluid leaking out of the transformer from a fallen pole that was draining into the sewer. They decided that the fluid was not hazardous and the sewer is not contaminated. The driver of the truck wasn't ticketed for the incident.
*Correction - We incorrectly stated the bowling alley's name as Century Lanes when it's actually 20th Century Lanes.