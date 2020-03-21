Semi-truck overturns on State Route 81

A section of State Route 81 close to Sandusky Road was blocked off after a semi-truck was overturned Saturday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post and Bath Township Fire and EMS was dispatched to the scene a little after 8:30 a.m.
According to OSHP, a man driving a semi-truck was headed westbound on State Route 81 when his trailer went off the right side of the road while going around a curve. He tried to correct it, but the truck flipped on its side. The truck is damaged, but the driver walked away with no injuries. OSHP patrol believes this crash happened because the driver was distracted. He was cited for failure to control his vehicle and distracted driving.