Sen. Brown looking to provide assistance to child welfare programs

Senator Sherrod Brown is looking to help child welfare agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, he introduced the “Child Welfare Emergency Assistance Act” to provide funding for key programs to support youth and families.
Brown says the agencies have been particularly hard hit and are worried about devastating cuts here in Ohio and across the country because state and local governments face severe budget shortfalls. He adds that the Republican leadership in the U.S. Senate needs to act to provide help to our most vulnerable children and families.
“We know that more and more grandparents are raising grandchildren,” says Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio. “Grandparents, many who are essential workers and are exposed to the virus. It’s making all of these problems more complicated and that’s why we need help.”
If passed, the bill will provide $2 billion to support child welfare agencies in providing families, kinship caregivers, and young people with a broad range of support services.