Sen. Brown talks about going big for American Jobs Plan

President Joe Biden will be coming to Cleveland Thursday to talk about the economy and his American Jobs Plan.
The $1.7 trillion plan includes money for infrastructure, affordable housing, and getting good-paying jobs for middle-class workers, among other areas. Republicans have been in negotiations with the White House to trim down the spending bill. But Senator Sherrod Brown says it is time to go big for Ohioans and the American people.
“We need to build the Brent Spence Bridge. We need a billion dollars for that. We need expand public transit, we need to do housing, we need to fund the child tax credit, there is a lot of things we need to do to get this country back on track,” says Brown. “I hope Republicans work with us. I will take them at their word they are negotiating, we will try. But it can’t slow us down delivering for the public and delivering big for the public.”
This will be the president’s second trip to Ohio since taking office. He will be speaking at the Cuyahoga Community College tomorrow afternoon. The event is not open to the public.