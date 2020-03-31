Sen. Rob Portman says that the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump is a good step for Ohio families.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the government will be sending out checks to support individuals and families, and would provide around $250 billion so that state unemployment programs can offer full wage replacement for those that lost their jobs because of COVID-19.
Sen. Portman says that's going to be a huge help for not only families in Ohio, but for hospitals as well.
"It's to ensure our healthcare system is in better shape, it’s more money for hospitals that are really struggling right now - they’ve cut out a lot of their more profitable surgeries in order to make room for the coronavirus," said Sen. Portman. "They’re having less revenue coming in, but at the same time, they have more expenses because they’ve got to tackle the coronavirus issue."
Sen. Portman also hinted that another stimulus bill could be on the way, but we need to focus on the current bill first.
"I think we need to see how this money is spent first, because it’s a lot of money - over $two trillion - we need to make sure that it’s being spent right, got to be sure there’s good oversight on the spending," said Sen. Portman. "This next package that we’re thinking about doing after this, I think should be focused on turning the corner, in other words, seeing the economy start to improve."
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that payments should be going out within the next three weeks.