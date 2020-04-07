During a phone conference on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman expressed that testing for the coronavirus needs to be a priority.
Portman said Ohio still lacks the capability to test people with mild symptoms of the virus. He said he is working in the capital to help out Ohio and expects testing to pick up in the coming weeks. Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine said four major health systems and the department of health have the ability to test in Ohio. Portman said he expects the University of Cincinnati to be next in line to be able to start testing. Once testing gets better, Portman said we will have better projections.
"When you test someone you know they're positive, who they've been in contact with recently and you can do tracing on that and get that person into quarantine," said Portman. "And take care of the person with antiviral medication and so on as that comes on. But second is, it gives us the metric, it gives us a measurement to know how we're really doing."
Portman said once testing is under control, helping the economy recover should be the next focus.