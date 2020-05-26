Sen. Portman wants next federal funding bill to focus on spurring the economy

The 3 trillion-dollar relief bill, which was passed by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives over a week ago, hasn’t made it to the floor of the U.S. Senate and Ohio Senator Rob Portman says he thinks there could be another stimulus package passed in June, but not necessarily the latest House bill. He would like to see more funding to get the economy moving, like money for shovel ready infrastructure projects and to help struggling businesses.
But as states like Ohio start to reopen, another concern for business owners is if they will have the employees come back to work. Portman says the next federal legislation should find a way to address that issue.
“People are making more in unemployment then they do going back to work, why not give them a bonus to come back to work. That is good for everybody, that would reduce the cost to the taxpayer, it would give workers a chance to come back to their jobs. Most people do want to go back to work, I think,” says Sen. Portman. “It would also help small businesses a lot in Ohio. Right now, some of them are starting to reopen, which is good we want people to reopen, reopen, and reopen safely, and we are starting to do that. That’s exciting. But they have to have a workforce.”
The U.S. Senate is off this week and will return to Washington D.C. on June 1st.