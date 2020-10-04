U.S. Senator Rob Portman recently discussed his approval with President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve the U.S. Supreme Court.
Last Wednesday night, Portman took the Senate floor to talk about Barrett and his belief that she would be a great fit for the supreme court. He cited her prestigious background in law including graduating from and teaching at Notre Dame and having served as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals.
In an interview with Your Hometown Stations, Portman says that he thinks she has the right temperament and character for the position.
"She's a person who believes that her job as a judge is not to legislate, but actually to look at the constitution and look at the laws, and be sure that she's not putting her own personal opinion or her policy opinion into it, and I think that's what we need," said Sem. Portman.
Portman also says that he is looking forward to meeting with Barrett in the next coming weeks as part of the evaluation process from the Senate.