Sen. Rob Portman among first to receive new vaccine in Ohio

Sen. Rob Portman was one of the first people in Ohio to receive Johnson & Johnson's new COVID-19 vaccine.
The senator was part of a clinical trial to determine the vaccine's effectiveness. Portman says that he thought he received a placebo at first because he did not have any symptoms, but he was later told that he was given the vaccine, and is urging Ohioans to get vaccinated.
"It's really important to get to this herd immunity that is talked about, we need more Americans that are going to step up and get vaccinated," said Portman. "I know it's hard right now to get a vaccine, I have a lot of constituents that have talked about that, but that will change over the next couple of months. There will be a lot more availability."
Experts have found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85% effective at preventing major disease and 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations.