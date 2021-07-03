A bill is now on its way to the Ohio Governors office for final review.
Senate Bill 52 would give more power to local authorities in communities that could have wind and solar projects.
These officials would have a say in the decision making process on whether a project would be allowed inside their community, versus having the Ohio Power Siting Board make the decision.
Having passed the senate, Senate President Matt Huffman states that the bill is the result of a long process of input from lawmakers as well as the public.