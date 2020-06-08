Senate Bill would give schools power to decide how to get back in the classroom

State Senator Matt Huffman plans to introduce a bill this week to give schools more decision making power this fall.
Senate Bill 320 would allow all schools in Ohio the decision on creating a plan to bring students back in the fall. From his conversations, Huffman says the biggest concern is schools won't reopen because of the coronavirus. Or that the guidelines will be too restrictive. Governor Mike DeWine mentioned last week he wants to see students back at school and that the state plans to come up with broad guidelines. Huffman says this bill will clear up those worries.
"What the bill is intended to do is give some clarity and certainty to school leaders, said State Sen. Huffman, 12th district of Ohio. "And so that they know they can plan, they can start bring the staff back, they can start preparing the buildings. Those things don't all just happen on Aug. 1."
The bill would also prevent the closure of schools by the state. It's already sponsored by 17 Republican senators, a majority in the Senate.