Senate passes bill to give local authorities more say in alternative energy projects

Could a newly passed bill in the Ohio Senate give residents a voice in alternative energy developments locating in their community?
Senate Bill 52 will allow county commissioners to designate energy development districts for the construction of wind and solar projects. It also would allow residents to petition a referendum to vote on the creation of the energy development district and permits commissioners to adopt a resolution prohibiting the construction of such projects. But most importantly it creates communication between entities.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “I think that local ability, that local control with having communication and dialogue with our elected officials and our residents, you know, is important.”
Will projects already in the pipeline with the Ohio Siting Board being affected by S.B. 52? It really depends on the date in which the bill becomes law, if it does at all. Senate Bill 52 will now be sent to the Ohio House for further consideration.