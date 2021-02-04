Senator Brown announces intention to hold hearing on stock market

Senator Sherrod Brown has announced his intent on a topic that is grabbing national headlines.
Brown stated that he intends to hold a hearing on the current state of the stock market following the recent development with GameStop stock, and its impact on hedge funds.
Brown is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Public Affairs. He says that the recent news on the stock market is emblematic of the way Wall Street treats the stock market.
"The days where Wall Street were the banking committee and the Senate did the bidding of Wall Street, those days are over," said Brown. "We're gonna make sure that people pay a price when they play these games in Wall Street, that's the hedge fund managers, the big firms... it's people who have gamed this system and see it as a game."
A hearing date has not been set just yet by the Senate committee.