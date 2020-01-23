Senator Brown wants to hear from witnesses during impeachment trial

As the impeachment trial continues in the Senate, one Ohio senator says he would like to hear more information from the people involved.
Sherrod Brown, along with every member of the U.S. Senate, is serving as the jury for President Trump's impeachment trial. The Democratic members of the house have been presenting their case from testimony given during the hearings held back in December. But Ohio's Democratic Senator wants new information presented during the hearings before he makes his decision.
"Senator McConnell and President Trump don't want witnesses. Do this trial is a bit of a sham,” says Brown. “And what I don't understand, the president said these accusations are hearsay, and my answer to that is let's have witnesses who were in the room that can tell us what happened."
No matter what the results are, this impeachment trial is a teaching moment for everyone, from those practicing law at Ohio Northern University, to people just watching at home. Everyone can see the importance of holding only the 3rd Impeachment Trial in United States history.
"This is an opportunity to watch the sausage being made,” says ONU Dean of College of Law Charles Rose. “So to speak from a law perspective, it's always messy, it's always emotional, it's always problematic, but that's the very nature of a democracy and republic."
The House Democrats will continue to present their case this week, and next week Trump's defense team will present their side.