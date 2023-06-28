June 28, 2023 Press Release from State Senator Rob McColley: COLUMBUS - State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) recognized the Wayne Trace High School girls state championship 1600 meter relay team today during senate session. The team of Sydnee Sinn, Kiara Bahena, Careen Winans and Caroline Winans won the Division III 1600 meter state title in a record time of 3:54.85, smashing the old mark by a second and a half.
“It is an honor to recognize the accomplishments of such remarkable student-athletes," said McColley. "Their accomplishments are a glowing reflection on their communities, their schools and their families.”
This is the second state title in a row in this event for the school. Sydnee also won the state title in the 400 meter dash, setting another Division III Ohio girls track and field record with a time of 55 seconds. She won a total of four state championships in her legendary career.
Sydnee and Kiara both have a GPA of 4.0 and have been named as valedictorians of the 2023 graduating class of Wayne Trace High School. Sydnee is also Senior Class President.