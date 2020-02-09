Senator Rob Portman looks to move forward after impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial has come and gone, and Senator Rob Portman believes it's time to move forward. Portman made it clear during the trial that the president may have said some inappropriate things, but it was not worthy of voting in favor of the articles of impeachment.
Now that the president has been acquitted, Portman says he wants to begin working together with Democrats to push bipartisan legislation to better the country. Some of that legislation includes bills that focus on reducing the cost of prescription drugs, energy efficiency, and trade agreements.
“I think the best thing we can do right now is to come back together, figure out what the top priorities are for the people we represent and get some things done,” said Senator Portman.
Senator Portman says he is also working on legislation to help human trafficking survivors.