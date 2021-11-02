An Infrastructure bill is gaining support from a United States Senator.
Senator Rob Portman is voicing his support for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. During a conference call with reporters, Portman stated that the bill is designed to improve competitiveness and not add to the record inflation the economy is currently going through.
"We have to get it done. The president will sign it, it will be great for the economy, it would deal with our crumbling infrastructure, strengthen our economic growth, and it does without raising taxes," stated Portman. "As the economists look at it, it is actually counter-inflationary because it is long term spending on capital assets. It will not be spent this year, it will be spent over time."
Portman also discussed a spending bill presented by democrats, stating that it would hurt overall economic growth, increase national debt, and increase inflation.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will now go the House of Representatives after passing in the senate on a bipartisan vote of 69-30.