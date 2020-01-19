Senator Rob Portman shows support of two new trade bills

Ohio Senator Rob Portman is currently supporting two trade bills that he believes will benefit the Ohio economy. Those two bills are the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade Agreement and the China Trade Deal.
The USMCA, which was just passed by the Senate this week, is expected to create 176 thousand new jobs, more opportunities in the auto industry, digital trading and expand agriculture trade. The president just signed off on phase two of the china trade deal. Through this bill, they are looking to create a more fair and durable economic relationship between the u-s and china and put an end to unfair trading.
“This is good to open up more markets for us and also for Ohio businesses they will now have their trade secrets better protected from the Chinese who have been unfortunately not playing by the rules,” said Portman.
Phase two of the china trade agreement will address additional structural issues that need to be fixed.