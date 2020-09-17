Senator Sherrod Brown comments on availability of voting dropboxes

The election is just around the corner and many board of election offices are busy preparing for voters.
There are still many concerns as the pandemic has affected almost every facet of voting, with many turning to request absentee ballots. Senator Sherrod Brown said on Thursday that every county should have multiple dropbox options to ease voters' worries.
"People ought to be able to put those ballots in a dropbox located not just in Lima, not just in the county seat, but in Bluffton, perhaps Bath Township, or Spencerville, where ever there should be in every county if the local board of elections wants there to be, there should be multiple dropboxes," commented Senator Sherrod Brown.
The senator also said a decision shouldn't come from government officials, but the elected officials on the board of elections.