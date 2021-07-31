Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is promoting an act that would give protections to Americans from predatory loans.
The Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act would protect people from predatory payday and car title loans. The bill would also cap APR interest rates at 36%.
"Payday, car title, and other shady lenders target Ohio's military families, veterans, and vulnerable consumers with high-interest, predatory loans designed to trap them in a cycle of debt. Many Americans have to renew their loans so many times, they end up paying more in fees than the amount they borrowed," Brown stated in a press release. "We can put an end to these abusive debt traps by extending the Military Lending Act's 36 percent cap on interest rates to everyone."
The bill would also have an additional impact on the Military Lending Act by extending to veterans and all Americans the protections active duty military, their spouses and dependents currently receive.