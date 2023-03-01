COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's U.S. Senators created a bill that would create a series of new federal safety regulations for railroads in the wake of the fiery derailment in East Palestine.
The Railway Safety Act of 2023, co-sponsored by Senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance, aims to address several key regulatory questions that have arisen from the Norfolk Southern derailment, including why the State of Ohio was not made aware the hazardous load was coming through and why the crew didn't learn sooner of an equipment malfunction.
The bill states that rail carriers would need to create emergency response plans, and provide information and advance notice to the emergency response commissions of each state a train passes through. That provision could mean changes across the industry. Hazardous material shipments account for around seven percent of the roughly 30 million shipments railroads deliver across the United States each year.