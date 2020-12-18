Send your scratch-art to someone special with Artspace/Lima to-go bags

You have one more chance before the year ends to get a to-go activity bag from Artspace/Lima and keep your creativity alive.
This month’s bag will feature scratch-art and tools to create a homemade greeting card. The card has a black film surface that reveals a colorful design underneath when scratched off, leaving the design up to the artist.
Also included in the bag will be an envelope to send your special art to someone. The director of Artspace/Lima, Sally Windle, says this activity bag is for all ages and hopes it will spread some holiday cheer.
"Not only can you make the design, but you can also mail it to somebody. So it can be a lot more interactive. Again, everybody can have success with it," explains Windle. "Since it’s around the holidays, you can make it a Christmas card, you can make it a News Years card. But it’s something that you can do and think about because it’s brightly colored. You can wish somebody a bright New Year because everyone wants to have a great 2021.”
The activity bags will be handed out drive-thru style starting at noon on Saturday, December 19th. Drivers are encouraged to enter Cherry Alley behind the Artspace building from High Street, and exit on Market Street.
If there are leftovers after Saturday, the public can pick one up in ArtSpace (65 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801) starting next Tuesday, December 22nd. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Artspace/Lima says they plan to create to-go bags monthly for the foreseeable future.