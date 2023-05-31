Senior citizens get a chance to take part in a health and fitness day put on by area organizations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As you get older, it's very important to make sure that your health is your number one priority.
SCS Inc. held a senior health and fitness day to provide seniors in our area with a place where they can check where they currently stand with their health. Those who attended could get their blood pressure checked, as well as learn different muscle-strengthening exercises. Organizers hope that this will provide seniors with a better understanding of areas that they can improve.
"When they come here we want to show them that this event is to show all sides of their health. The physical, they can also have fun with all activities, the mental side of it, the emotional, social, so they have a chance to talk with people too and also see what we have to offer outside of this event," explained Lily Backsa, administrative assistant at SCS Inc.
Participating in the event were universities such as Rhodes State College and Ohio Northern University, along with Bridge Home Health & Hospice, The Springs of Lima, and Springview Manor.