Senior citizens get a look into resources available to them during health fair held at Primrose
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A health fair looks to provide seniors with the resources they need.

Primrose held their health fair next to their Senior Care Center on Elm Street. The fair brought many organizations such as healthcare providers as well as moving services, banking, and realty. Free books were also given to seniors who needed a new story to read. Events like these hope to connect seniors with the resources they need sooner rather than later.

"We are excited to offer education, and services to seniors. So today's event is all about showcasing some of the area agencies that help out seniors and provide a better quality of life," said Jason Risner, executive director at Primrose.

Food trucks as well as a mobile health clinic were also available during the fair.

